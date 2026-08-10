Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now India’s highest grossing Hollywood film ever, earns Rs 415 cr

Destin Daniel Cretton’s superhero movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now become the highest grossing Hollywood film ever at the India box office, that too within only an 11-day run since its release in the country on July 30. It’s also emerged as the first Hollywood film ever to breach the coveted Rs 400 crore club in India, as its current net India earnings stand at over Rs 415 crore following its second weekend.

In terms of gross box office collections, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has even touched the Rs 500 crore mark in India. That makes it the only Hollywood film in India to achieve that feat, as it has now broken the record of James Cameron’s 2022 sci-fi epic Avatar: The Way of Water, which amassed Rs 477.50 crore gross at the India box office.

They’re followed by another Marvel title, Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Endgame (2019), which earned Rs 445 crore gross at the India box office, ranking at #3 in the list of the highest Hollywood grossers in India. Its predecessor, Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Infinity War (2018), stands at #4, since it amassed over Rs 272 core. Thus, that implies only three Hollywood films have breached the Rs 400 crore mark at the India box office yet, as per Sacnilk.

At the #5 spot is yet another Marvel title — Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) — the predecessor to Spider-Man: Brand New Day. So, four out of five of the highest grossing Hollywood films in India belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with all of them starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man.

The Walt Disney Company, which also owns Marvel, dominates this list of highest grossing Hollywood films in India, as it also claims the #6 spot, thanks to Jon Favreau’s 2016 adventure fantasy The Jungle Book, an adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s 1894 seminal collection of stories. It grossed Rs 240 crore in India.

The seventh spot belongs to Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, which released last year, and is the follow-up to Avatar: The Way of Water. The threequel in the Avatar franchise earned over Rs 235 crore gross at the India box office. Claiming the #8 spot is yet another Disney title and yet another Favreau adventure fantasy remake of an iconic animated film — The Lion King (2019) — which amassed Rs 190 crore in India.

Its 2024 prequel, Favreau’s Mufasa: The Lion King, is at the #9 spot, having garnered Rs 172 crore gross at the India box office. Standing at the tenth spot is yet another Disney/Marvel title — Shawn Levy’s 2024 buddy movie Deadpool & Wolverine. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starrer grossed over Rs 169 crore in India.

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There’s no doubt that Hollywood’s performance at the India box office has accelerated post Avengers: Infinity War eight years ago, and particularly post pandemic. While only seven films had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark before the pandemic, 16 more Hollywood movies have gone on to join the club since then. Credit must go to Colin Trevorrow’s 2015 sci-fi action epic Jurassic World for becoming the first Hollywood film to earn over Rs 100 crore at the India box office, thus paving the way for many more all the way up till Spider-Man: Brand New Day this month.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India box office collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day set the tone for its historic box office performance in India from the opening weekend itself. Despite not securing IMAX screens because they were reserved by another Holland-starrer, Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster action adventure fantasy The Odyssey, the superhero film opened big in the country.

On its opening day, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned over Rs 60 crore in India alone. It saw a minor drop on Day 2, its first Friday, when it garnered over Rs 49 crore. However, the opening weekend witnessed a dramatic rise in numbers, with Saturday bringing over Rs 70 crore and Sunday scoring more than Rs 77 crore. With its extended four-day opening weekend, the fourth instalment in the Spider-Man franchise registered the highest opening for a Hollywood film ever in India, amassing over Rs 257 crore.

As expected, Spider-Man: Brand New Day saw a massive drop on its first Monday, Day 5, when it added only over Rs 23 crore to its India box office collection. The numbers remained even lower through the week, as the film earned Rs 21.75 crore on Tuesday, Day 6; Rs 17 crore on Wednesday, Day 7; and Rs 14.25 crore on Thursday, Day 8. Its opening week earnings, thus, stood at Rs 334.75 crore.

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After adding another Rs 15 crore on Friday, Day 9, Spider-Man: Brand New Day scored yet another major hike in its collection over the second weekend, amassing Rs 31 crore on Saturday, Day 10, and over Rs 34 crore on Sunday, Day 11. That makes the film’s total box office collection net in India so far add up to Rs 415.45 crore.

While another dramatic drop is expected to take place on its second Monday, Day 12 at the India box office, it may not be able to bounce back with as much velocity over its upcoming third weekend despite the Independence Day holiday this Saturday. That’s because it’ll face fresh competition from two tentpole homegrown releases — Rajkumar Santoshi’s Partition drama Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, and Nitin Kakkar’s romantic thriller Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, both of which are slated to release this Friday on August 14.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is performing exceedingly well in not only India, but also at the worldwide box office. On its home turf of North America, the Holland-starrer scored the biggest opening ever at $360 million, thus edging past the previous record held by Avengers: Endgame at $357.10 million. Since then, it’s continued to grow from strength to strength around the globe.

On Monday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day became the second fastest film ever to breach the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, achieving the feat within just 12 days, behind only Avengers: Endgame, which did the same within only five days. With $655 million in North America and $1.01 billion internationally, the total global earnings of Holland-starrer now stand at a staggering $1.67 billion, thus making it the 12th highest grossing film ever worldwide.

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The fourth instalment in Holland and Zendaya-starrer Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for helming 2021 Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Also starring Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner aka Hulk, Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova aka Black Widow, it’s the precursor to yet another long-awaited Marvel movie — Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday, slated to release in cinemas on December 18.