Spider-Man Brand New Day gets U/A 13+ certificate; kissing scene trimmed

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, is all set to theatres on July 30. Ahead of its release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the superhero film with a U/A 13+ certificate, while ordering a few modifications.

According to Bollywood Hungama report, the CBFC instructed the makers to mute or remove several obscene words from both the audio and subtitles at three places. The censor board also asked for the deletion of an eight-second lip-lock sequence. After the changes, the film has been certified with a runtime of 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Watch – Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer: Peter Parker asks help from Banner, gets smashed by Hulk