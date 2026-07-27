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Spider-Man Brand New Day gets U/A 13+ certificate; kissing scene trimmed
The CBFC instructed the makers of Spider-Man: Brand New Day to mute or remove several obscene words from both the audio and subtitles at three places. The censor board also asked for the deletion of an eight-second lip-lock sequence.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, is all set to theatres on July 30. Ahead of its release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the superhero film with a U/A 13+ certificate, while ordering a few modifications.
According to Bollywood Hungama report, the CBFC instructed the makers to mute or remove several obscene words from both the audio and subtitles at three places. The censor board also asked for the deletion of an eight-second lip-lock sequence. After the changes, the film has been certified with a runtime of 2 hours and 24 minutes.
Watch – Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer: Peter Parker asks help from Banner, gets smashed by Hulk
The latest instalment picks up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), which saw Peter Parker’s identity erased from the memories of the world following Doctor Strange’s spell. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film marks Tom Holland’s return as the beloved Marvel superhero alongside Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.
Spider-Man: A Brand New Day advance bookings
Spider-Man: A Brand New Day is witnessing strong pre-release buzz globally, with India emerging as one of its biggest overseas markets. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the national multiplex chains—PVR, INOX and Cinepolis—have together sold approximately 3.19 lakh tickets in advance bookings, generating nearly Rs 16 crore in gross collections.
Also Read – ‘The Odyssey almost saved Spider-Man Brand New Day,’ says Tom Holland
The franchise enjoys immense popularity in India, thanks largely to the phenomenal success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Released in 2021, the film grossed Rs 271 crore in India making it one of the highest-grossing Hollywood releases in the country. Globally, the blockbuster earned around $1.91 billion, cementing its place as one of the most successful films in the Spider-Man franchise.
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