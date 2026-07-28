Spider-Man Brand New Day first reactions: High praise for Tom Holland; Sadie Sink role pays off

With the worldwide release of director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day right around the corner, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are ecstatic and ready to welcome their beloved superhero. Meanwhile, ahead of its July 31 theatrical release, the makers organised a world premiere of the highly anticipated film in Los Angeles on Monday night, July 27, and social media is now flooded with reactions from those who attended.

While some have heaped praise on the superhero film, a few expressed mixed feelings. However, no reviews thus far have outright bashed the movie, suggesting it won’t disappoint fans entirely.

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Early reactions praise Spider-Man Brand New Day

Mentioning that Destin Daniel Cretton injects a ferocious energy into Spider-Man’s latest adventure, an X (formerly Twitter) user named Erik Davis wrote that the film “delivers all the thrills you’d expect from a Tom Holland Spider-Man movie while feeling deeper, more thoughtful and more mature than the previous trilogy.”

“That maturity extends beyond the story to the action, with Cretton crafting some of my favourite Spider-Man fight sequences of the Holland era. Part detective story, part psychological thriller, part buddy comedy (the Spider-Man/Punisher banter is so much fun), it stretches in exciting new directions before becoming a genuine love letter to the fans. When you see it, you’ll get it. And yes, the Sadie Sink mystery absolutely pays off. She’s perfect,” he added.

Listen. #SpidermanBrandNewDay is my new favorite Spider-Man movie. It is absolutely incredible. Looks gorgeous. Writing is sharp. Performances are excellent. I was smiling the entire time. Even teared up. I am SHOCKED at how good this is. pic.twitter.com/z86QdgsUEz — Matt Nando Kelly (@NandovMovies) July 28, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay is not only Tom Holland’s best Spider-Man movie, it’s one of the best Spider-Man films period. Super emotional and heartfelt, packed with unforgettable moments and an amazing direction, it perfectly captures what makes Peter Parker such an enduring hero. I… pic.twitter.com/HHLJHfDrd1 — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) July 28, 2026

#SpiderManBrandNewDay is a triumph from Destin Daniel-Cretton. Bursting with heart, sincerity, hope. A story about the need to be vulnerable and human, to not let the world turn you into a monster, to recognize your pain in an effort to help others feel less alone in theirs. It’s… https://t.co/ud5pao6ojw pic.twitter.com/DCJBMrqr9A — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) July 28, 2026

Calling Brand New Day his “new favourite Spider-Man movie,” one Matt Nando Kelly noted, “It is absolutely incredible. Looks gorgeous. Writing is sharp. Performances are excellent. I was smiling the entire time. Even teared up. I am SHOCKED at how good this is.”

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Opining that Brand New Day may be “the most Marvel-Marvel movie I’ve ever marvelled,” Emmy-winning TV host Brandon Pope wrote, “Destin Daniel Cretton honours beloved Spider-Man media — especially Raimi — to create something soulful + thrilling. Hulk, Punisher deliver. Big reveal lives up. The best of the Tom Holland Spidey series.”

He added, “Brand New Day is just the jolt the MCU needed heading into Doomsday. Give Destin Daniel Cretton the keys to whatever Marvel film he wants. He brings a distinct style to Spidey that really adds to the world and leans into the comic book wonder.”

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While one person called the movie a “triumph from Destin Daniel Cretton,” another one shared that it offers a “fantastic experience.” A third netizen noted that the film features “Tom Holland’s best performance in a film this summer, and it also features a fantastic Jon Bernthal.”

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‘A mixed bag’: Why some are comparing Brand New Day to Spider-Man 3

However, not all reactions are positive. Calling Brand New Day “a mixed bag,” an X account named The HoloFiles wrote, “It evokes the very best and the very worst of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. The first 20 minutes are quintessential comic book Spidey and do for Spider-Man what the first 20 minutes of Matt Reeves’ The Batman did for Batman. The film explores loneliness among young adults with delicacy and emotion, and Tom Holland delivers yet another amazing performance as Peter Parker.”

It added, “Unfortunately, the film mirrors Spider-Man 3 in being overstuffed with far too many elements and having stop-start pacing. The humour doesn’t land, in part due to how disappointingly relegated to the background Ned is. Despite a strong turn from Sadie Sink, the third act is hijacked by her character and culminates in a painfully flat climax. Destin Daniel Cretton makes easily the most visually appealing MCU Spidey movie to date and brings incredible style and intimacy to the filmmaking. There’s a lot to love and a lot to be frustrated by with Brand New Day.”

It’s all love between Tom Holland and Michael B. Jordan at the #SpiderMan Brand New Day blue carpet 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/4NBi0vneYT — ScreenRant (@screenrant) July 28, 2026

Zendaya arrives to the #SpiderManBrandNewDay premiere in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/th9pHvLj6t — Variety (@Variety) July 28, 2026

Zendaya brings the heat ❤️‍🔥 for #SpiderManBrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/ob23AzCsJv — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 28, 2026

Sadie Sink takes the carpet for the #SpiderMan: Brand New Day LA premiere pic.twitter.com/NUYX8YZtD5 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 28, 2026

“Cretton brings a more grounded, back-to-basics approach to the beloved web-slinger, making this fourth standalone film feel like both a fresh reset and a necessary evolution for the character, giving Tom Holland the space to find new depths in his continually pitch-perfect performance. The inclusion of the Punisher and Hulk is fun and provides the typical MCU style of action and comedy, but the movie doesn’t fully pick up until Sadie Sink’s character announces herself to the world and changes the course of the franchise’s future,” a netizen named Matt Neglia wrote on social media.

He added, “The pacing and visual effects are inconsistent, and it’s nowhere near as funny as previous instalments. Still, the heart of this film, and its best scenes, are with Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, and they nail everything that’s asked of them by Cretton. The years of investment in these characters, along with their new dynamic, which Peter is trying his best to navigate, bring a welcome layer of emotional weight to this story about isolation and loneliness, connection and rebirth.”

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Who attended the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere?

The Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day was attended by the movie’s main cast, including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal. Actor-director Michael B Jordan, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, actor Michael Mando, rapper Jaden Smith, and actors Don Benjamin and Lil Rel Howery also attended the show.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). While the first three films were helmed by Jon Watts, Destin Daniel Cretton replaced him in Brand New Day.