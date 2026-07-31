Spider-Man: Brand New Day ending explained: What does the final tease mean?

After much anticipation, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally hit theatres. While Marvel fans are excited to witness the latest chapter in Peter Parker’s journey, the film’s ending and final credits scene have sparked fresh speculation about what lies ahead for the web-slinger. After all the action and drama—which is best experienced in theatres—the film ends with Peter introducing himself to his best friend Ned by his real name. The moment is followed by an instinctive secret handshake, suggesting that some memories may have survived through muscle memory. Could Doctor Strange’s spell have a loophole after all?

Unlike most Marvel films, Spider-Man: Brand New Day ditches the traditional mid-credits and post-credits scenes. Instead, the makers save a major tease for the very end of the credits. The final scene features the Spidey Tracker Ned built to locate Spider-Man. It appears to reveal that Peter Parker is no longer in New York—or even on Earth. His location seems to be somewhere in outer space, opening up several possibilities about where the character could be headed next.

While Marvel is yet to announce another Spider-Man film, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are already on the studio’s slate. Although Tom Holland is not part of the officially announced cast of Avengers: Doomsday, the film is expected to bring together several major MCU characters as they face Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom. Given the scale of the project, surprise appearances and extensive cameos cannot be ruled out.

If Holland does not return in Avengers: Doomsday, the final credits scene could instead be setting up his involvement in Avengers: Secret Wars, the follow-up scheduled for next year. The unexpected tease has already sparked several fan theories.

1. Peter Parker is heading into space for Avengers: Doomsday

Many fans believe the tracker is directly setting up Peter’s involvement in the next Avengers event. The signal in space could suggest that Spider-Man is being pulled into a cosmic conflict, possibly one connected to the multiversal crisis unfolding across the MCU.

2. It is not Peter—it is another Spider-Man

One popular theory suggests that Peter Parker may still be in Queens while the tracker detects a Spider-Man in space. If that interpretation is correct, the signal could be coming from a Spider-Man from another universe rather than Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

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3. Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man could return

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Since the signal appears to be coming from beyond Earth and the MCU has already established the multiverse, some fans believe the tracker may have detected one of the other live-action Spider-Men. There is no confirmation that Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire will return. However, the ambiguous tease has revived hopes of another multiversal reunion following Spider-Man: No Way Home.

4. Miles Morales may be the Spider-Man in space

Another theory suggests that the signal could belong to a version of Miles Morales arriving from another universe. Some fans have linked this possibility to the comic-book ideas associated with Secret Wars, in which characters from different realities become part of a larger multiversal conflict.

5. The signal could be teasing an Incursion

Another possibility is that the tracker has detected a second Spider-Man because two universes are beginning to overlap.According to this interpretation, the scene does not necessarily mean that Peter travels into space. Instead, it could be hinting at the first signs of an Incursion—a collision between realities that could eventually lead into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

6. Is Spider-Man headed to Battleworld?

Some fans believe the space imagery could be an early hint that Peter will eventually end up on Battleworld, the patchwork reality associated with Secret Wars. This remains one of the more speculative theories, but it aligns with the broader multiversal direction Marvel appears to be heading towards.

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Tom Holland hints at passing on the baton

In another development, Tom Holland recently hinted that Marvel has a long-term plan for Spider-Man as he eventually transitions out of the role. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Holland said, “There’s a whole plan that we have been working on for, I would say, since we finished Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s laid out. It’s gonna change for sure, but I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton, and I think it’s really exciting.”

He added, “I know I get really excited when we have these meetings and chat about it. But that is the thing I want to do most in this character, for sure.”

Tom Holland first appeared as Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, officially bringing the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sony Pictures later released Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, with Robert Downey Jr. reprising his role as Iron Man. Holland went on to play Peter Parker in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).