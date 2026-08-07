Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses Rs 400 crore in India, beats Border 2 to claim No. 2 spot

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its dream run at the Indian box office. The Marvel blockbuster has crossed the Rs 400 crore gross mark in the country, making it the second highest-grossing film of 2026 in India. In achieving the milestone, it has gone past Sunny Deol’s Border 2 and now trails only Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the year’s biggest blockbuster.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has grossed Rs 400.80 crore in India, overtaking Border 2, which finished its theatrical run with Rs 392.94 crore gross and Rs 329.43 crore net in the country, as per the same trade portal.

The only film ahead of it on the 2026 India box office chart is Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has amassed a staggering Rs 1,375.39 crore gross and Rs 1,149.30 crore net, making it the undisputed highest-grossing film of the year. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has also raced ahead of other major releases including Peddi and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, further underlining its phenomenal performance in India.

The film’s success comes despite a slowdown in weekday collections. On Day 7, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected an estimated Rs 15.20 crore net, taking its daily gross to around Rs 18.17 crore. While the collections were nearly 29% lower than Tuesday’s figures, the decline was expected after the film’s record-breaking opening weekend. Even with the dip, it remains one of the strongest-performing Hollywood releases ever in India.

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Global collection reaches USD 1.188 billion

Globally, the superhero spectacle has now grossed USD 1.188 billion, cementing its position among the biggest films of 2026. Earlier reports stated that the film overtook Toy Story 5 to become the highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. Of its global total, approximately USD 449 million has come from North America, while more than USD 706 million has been contributed by international markets.

The film has also rewritten several box office records, including the biggest Monday and Tuesday ever in North America. It became the second-fastest film in history to cross the USD 1 billion milestone worldwide, behind only Avengers: Endgame. Following its historic opening weekend, Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo congratulated the cast and crew on social media, writing, “The gauntlet has been passed…”

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About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day released in India on July 30, a day ahead of its global rollout. The film sees Tom Holland reprise his role as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya as Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. The ensemble cast also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, Krondon and Sadie Sink.

Produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, the film is the 38th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows Peter Parker as he battles a dangerous new threat while dealing with an unexpected physical transformation.