Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Worldwide day 1 Updates: MCU film creates history in India, earns Rs 72 cr

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Tom Holland-starrer creates history at the box office.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 1: MCU’s latest film, Spider-Man Brand New Day, released in India a day before its massive release in the US and it seems like their bets have paid off. On its first day on the Indian screens, the film made a massive Rs 72.44 crore gross in India, and that too, without any block booking or preview shows.

In India, block bookings are often done by producers of stakeholders of the film who buy a portion of the tickets in advance, and this leads to the film getting higher opening day numbers, even if the audience buys fewer tickets. Unlike many Indian films, Spider-Man Brand New Day did not have any preview shows before the release. These shows usually sell tickets at an inflated price.

Story continues below this ad Spider-Man Brand New Day did no such thing, and has still made history at the Indian box office as it has now become the biggest Hollywood opener of all time in India. The film earned Rs 60.60 cr net in India, and surpassed previous record holders like Avatar: The Way of Water, which made Rs 40 cr, and Avengers Endgame, which made Rs 53 cr. It has also made more money that many recent big-budget Indian films. It has crossed the opening day numbers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which earned Rs 67 cr gross, and Kantara Chapter 1, which earned Rs 73 cr gross upon its release. With no competition in sight, it appears that the four-day weekend might result in Rs 150-200 cr weekend for the MCU film, which is unheard of for many popular Indian films as well. Live Updates Jul 31, 2026 12:10 PM IST Spider-Man: Brand New Day Day 1 language-wise box office According to Sacnilk, the English version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day emerged as the biggest contributor on Day 1, collecting ₹32.25 crore net with 55% occupancy across 7,987 shows. The Hindi version followed with an impressive Rs 22 crore net, registering the highest occupancy of 95% from 6,977 shows. The Telugu version earned Rs 3.25 crore net with 65% occupancy across 995 shows, while the Tamil version collected Rs 3 crore net at 66% occupancy from 1,168 shows. The Malayalam and Kannada versions contributed Rs 0.07 crore and Rs 0.03 crore, respectively. Jul 31, 2026 11:49 AM IST Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 1: Marvel blockbuster opens with Rs 60.60 crore in India According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day made a thunderous start at the Indian box office, collecting an estimated Rs 60.60 crore net on its opening day across 17,250 shows. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 72.44 crore.

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