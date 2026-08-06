Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 7 Update: Tom Holland film nears Rs 400 crore mark in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 7 Update: Tom Holland's latest film continues its record-breaking run in India and overseas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 7 Update: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is continuing its dream run at the Indian box office. On Wednesday, the Marvel blockbuster remained the top choice among moviegoers, inching closer to the Rs 400 crore India gross milestone while continuing its dominant run at the global box office.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected around Rs 380 crore gross in India by the end of its first week, with the India net collection crossing Rs 318 crore.

Story continues below this ad On Day 7, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 15.20 crore net at the Indian box office. Globally, the movie has already emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2026, by crossing the $1.1 billion mark globally in just six days. Recently, the Russo Brothers, who are gearing up for the release of Avengers: Doomsday, congratulated the team behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the film’s historic opening weekend. They took to social media and wrote, “Huge congratulations to Destin, Tom, Zendaya, Jacob, Jon, Mark, Sadie, Florence, Michael, Marisa, producers Kevin, Amy, Avi, and Rachel, and the entire Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast and crew on making domestic box office opening weekend history. The gauntlet has been passed.” Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal in pivotal roles. Live Updates Aug 6, 2026 09:15 AM IST Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 7: Tom Holland's film crosses Rs 380 crore mark in India Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its impressive run at the Indian box office on Day 7, collecting Rs 15.20 crore net across 16,725 shows. With this, the Tom Holland starrer has taken its total India gross collection to Rs 380.78 crore, while the total India net collection now stands at Rs 318.45 crore.

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