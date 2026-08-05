Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 6 Update: Tom Holland film crosses $1 billion mark

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 6 Update: Marvel film crosses Rs 300 crore mark in India.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 6 Update: Tom Holland’s latest MCU film Spider Man: Brand New Day continues its unstoppable run at the Indian box office. After a smashing opening weekend, the superhero film crossed the Rs 300 crore net mark on Tuesday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Brand New Day earned Rs 21.50 crore on its first Tuesday across 16,793 shows, taking its India net total to Rs 303.25 crore and its gross collection to Rs 362.61 crore.

On Tuesday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 24.97% for its English 3D shows, with 15.67% in the morning, 22.33% in the afternoon, 28.89% in the evening, and 33.00% at night. Hindi 3D shows registered an overall occupancy of 22.58%, while Hindi 2D recorded 16.27% and English 2D stood at 25.75%.

Story continues below this ad The film’s global box-office run has been just as impressive. On Tuesday, it crossed the coveted $1 billion mark, according to Box Office Mojo. With its momentum showing no signs of slowing, the film is expected to continue its stellar run this week. ALSO READ | Spider-Man: Brand New Day reminded me of Alag, a flawed Hindi film ahead of its time Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently opened up about the film’s box office journey. While speaking to Variety, he said, “I didn’t think another movie could open to more than $300 million — for all the reasons I don’t think anyone did, because of COVID, because of the beating that theatrical took for so long. But once the bar had been raised, it could be raised again, right? The first movie to ever cross $100 million over opening weekend was Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man. The first to cross $150 million in one weekend was Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3. The first to $200 million was the first Avengers. And then, of course, the first to $300 million was Endgame.” He added, “We did think that things can increase, but the past five or six years didn’t necessarily feel like that was the case. That’s a long-winded way of saying I did not expect Endgame’s record to be beat, but I couldn’t be happier that it was beat this past weekend by our 38th MCU movie (Spider-Man: Brand New Day).” Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Tramell Tillman. It is the fourth solo movie in the Tom Holland Spider-Man series. Live Updates Aug 5, 2026 08:34 AM IST Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses Peddi collection Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned Rs 362.90 crore gross in India within just six days of its release. The film has also surpassed the lifetime earnings of Ram Charan’s Peddi at the Indian box office. Aug 5, 2026 08:30 AM IST Spider-Man: Brand New Day earns Rs 21.50 cr There is no stopping Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. On its sixth day, the film earned Rs 21.50 crore across 16,793 shows, registering an overall occupancy of 48.5%.

Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd