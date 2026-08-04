Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 5 Update: Marvel film inches closer to $1 billion globally

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 5 Update: Tom Holland film nears $1 billion mark.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 5 Update: After a massive opening weekend, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day witnessed an expected drop in collections on Monday. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 23.80 crore on Day 4 across 16,874 shows, taking its India nett total to Rs 281.75 crore and gross collection to Rs 336.91 crore. Worldwide, the Marvel film has grossed $932 million.

On Monday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day recorded an overall English 3D occupancy of 28.33 per cent, with 18.33 per cent in the morning shows, 26.89 per cent in the afternoon, 33 per cent in the evening, and 35.11 per cent at night. The film registered an overall occupancy of 23.33 per cent in Hindi 3D, 16.08 per cent in Hindi 2D, and 29.06 per cent in English 2D.

Story continues below this ad Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently reflected on the film’s box office journey. He told Variety, “I didn’t think another movie could open to more than $300 million — for all the reasons I don’t think anyone did, because of COVID, because of the beating that theatrical took for so long. But once the bar had been raised, it could be raised again, right? The first movie to ever cross $100 million over opening weekend was Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man. The first to cross $150 million in one weekend was Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3. The first to $200 million was the first Avengers. And then, of course, the first to $300 million was Endgame.” He added, “We did think that things can increase, but the past five or six years didn’t necessarily feel like that was the case. That’s a long-winded way of saying I did not expect Endgame’s record to be beat, but I couldn’t be happier that it was beat this past weekend by our 38th MCU movie (Spider-Man: Brand New Day).” Also Read – Spider-Man: Brand New Day reminded me of Alag, a flawed Hindi film ahead of its time Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day also features Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Tramell Tillman. It is the fourth solo movie in the Tom Holland Spider-Man series. Live Updates Aug 4, 2026 08:16 AM IST Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 5 Update: Tom Holland film mints Rs 23.80 cr Director Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is continuing its thunderous run at the box office. Although the superhero film saw a 69.4 per cent drop in daily earnings on Monday, August 3, Spider-Man: Brand New Day still earned more than many movies do on their release day. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jacob Batalon in the lead roles, the movie recorded an India nett collection of Rs 23.80 crore across 16,874 shows on Monday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the superhero film's total domestic collection has reached Rs 281.75 crore.

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