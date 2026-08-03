Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 4 Updates: Tom Holland’s film earns $927 million worldwide

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 4 Update: Tom Holland and Zendaya's film has sustained its momentum at the Indian box office.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 4 Update: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is enjoying a sensational run at the Indian box office. In its opening weekend, the film crossed the Rs 250 crore India net mark, cementing its position as one of the biggest Hollywood releases ever in the country.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, on Sunday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 76 crore net across 18,051 shows in India. With this, the film’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 306.37 crore, while its total India net collection has climbed to Rs 256.20 crore. Worldwide, the movie has earned $927 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Story continues below this ad The English version continues to lead the film’s collections, while the Hindi version has also delivered remarkable occupancy across multiplexes. Trade analysts expect Spider-Man: Brand New Day to comfortably post one of the biggest first Mondays ever for a Hollywood release in India. With no major competition and sustained audience interest, the movie is well placed to continue its blockbuster run during the weekdays. Story continues below this ad On Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh described Spider-Man: Brand New Day as a “tsunami at the box office.” He wrote on X, “‘SPIDER-MAN’ – IT’S A TSUNAMI AT THE BOXOFFICE… #SpiderManBrandNewDay continues its BLOCKBUSTER RUN… Saturday business has surpassed Thursday – the historic opening day – which speaks volumes about the film’s extraordinary, record-shattering boxoffice performance. The obvious question now: Will Sunday emerge as the biggest day of the extended weekend?… Going by the trends, the answer is a BIG YES. WAIT, here’s the most significant milestone… #AvengersEndgame had collected ₹ 260.40 cr in its first week [7 days], while #SpiderManBrandNewDay is set to surpass that total on Monday – its 5th day – creating yet another benchmark for a #Hollywood release in #India. An extended 4-day weekend total of ₹ 240 cr+ is now a certainty, with the film all set to register the BIGGEST OPENING WEEKEND EVER for a #Hollywood film in #India. #SpiderManBrandNewDay [Week 1] Thu 61 cr, Fri 48.30 cr, Sat 70.80 cr. Total: ₹ 180.10 cr.

Official Nett BOC | All versions | #India biz | #Boxoffice #SpiderManBrandNewDay | #SpiderMan | #BrandNewDay.” The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, with Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Favreau in key roles. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the latest Spider-Man installment has received an overwhelming response from audiences worldwide and is simultaneously shattering box office records across multiple international markets. Live Updates Aug 3, 2026 08:40 AM IST Spider-Man: Brand New Day eyes $1 billion milestone With its exceptional start, Variety shared that the film Spider-Man: Brand New is now on the verge of crossing the coveted $1 billion mark globally in record time, reaffirming Spider-Man's enduring box office appeal. Aug 3, 2026 08:23 AM IST Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings to massive $927M global debut Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has delivered one of the biggest box office debuts in cinema history, earning a staggering $927 million worldwide in its opening weekend. The Marvel-Sony blockbuster collected $355 million in North America and $572 million from international markets, making it the second-biggest global opening of all time, behind Avengers: Endgame, as shared by Variety.

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