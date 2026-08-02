Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3 Update: Tom Holland film earns over Rs 175 cr

Spider-Man: Brand New Day recorded an impressive 69.67% overall occupancy for its English (3D) version on Day 3. The film opened with 54.67% occupancy in the morning shows before witnessing strong growth through the day, registering 71.78% in the afternoon, 75.56% in the evening, and peaking at 76.67% during the night shows.
Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3 Update: After much anticipation, Spider-Man Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, finally hit theatres worldwide and has lived up to expectations at the Indian box office. The Marvel film opened with a strong Rs 60.6 crore net on its first day, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Day 2. Now, according to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has continued its impressive run, earning an estimated Rs 66.75 crore net on its third day. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 176.70 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 211.27 crore. The film is projected to gross between $325 million and $358 million worldwide during its opening weekend.
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On Day 3, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was screened across 17,703 shows nationwide. The English version accounted for the bulk of the day’s earnings with Rs 38.35 crore, followed by the Hindi version at Rs 21.75 crore. The Tamil version collected Rs 3.75 crore, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 2.75 crore. The film also recorded an overall occupancy of 69.67% in its English 3D shows on Saturday. Among major markets, Mumbai had the highest number of screenings at 775 shows and registered an occupancy of 62.3%. Bengaluru followed with 653 shows and a stronger occupancy of 70.3%..
With its stellar opening weekend, Spider-Man Brand New Day has emerged as a formidable performer at the box office, giving stiff competition to recent theatrical releases such as Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and actor-politician Vijay’s Tamil political thriller Jana Nayagan.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also stars Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink and Tramell Tillman. It is the fourth standalone Spider-Man film led by Tom Holland within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
On Day 3, the English version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day remained the biggest contributor, collecting Rs 38.35 crore net with 64% occupancy across 8,075 shows. The Hindi version followed with Rs 21.75 crore net, registering an impressive 97% occupancy across 7,311 shows. The Tamil version earned Rs 3.75 crore (74% occupancy across 1,134 shows), while Telugu version collected Rs 2.75 crore (46% occupancy across 1,081 shows). The Malayalam and Kannada versions added Rs 0.08 crore and Rs 0.07 crore, respectively.
According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its stellar run at the Indian box office on Day 3, collecting around Rs 66.75 crore net across 17,703 shows. The Day 3 haul marks a 35.3% jump over its Day 2 net collection of Rs 49.35 crore.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its blockbuster run at the Indian box office on Day 3, collecting around Rs 66.75 crore net across 17,703 shows. With this, the film's total India gross has climbed to Rs 211.27 crore, while its total India net collection now stands at Rs 176.70 crore.
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