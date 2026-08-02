Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3 Update: Tom Holland film earns over Rs 175 cr

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3 Update: After much anticipation, Spider-Man Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, finally hit theatres worldwide and has lived up to expectations at the Indian box office. The Marvel film opened with a strong Rs 60.6 crore net on its first day, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Day 2. Now, according to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has continued its impressive run, earning an estimated Rs 66.75 crore net on its third day. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 176.70 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 211.27 crore. The film is projected to gross between $325 million and $358 million worldwide during its opening weekend.

Also Read | Spider-Man: Brand New Day reminded me of Alag, a flawed Hindi film ahead of its time



Story continues below this ad

On Day 3, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was screened across 17,703 shows nationwide. The English version accounted for the bulk of the day’s earnings with Rs 38.35 crore, followed by the Hindi version at Rs 21.75 crore. The Tamil version collected Rs 3.75 crore, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 2.75 crore. The film also recorded an overall occupancy of 69.67% in its English 3D shows on Saturday. Among major markets, Mumbai had the highest number of screenings at 775 shows and registered an occupancy of 62.3%. Bengaluru followed with 653 shows and a stronger occupancy of 70.3%..

With its stellar opening weekend, Spider-Man Brand New Day has emerged as a formidable performer at the box office, giving stiff competition to recent theatrical releases such as Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and actor-politician Vijay’s Tamil political thriller Jana Nayagan.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also stars Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink and Tramell Tillman. It is the fourth standalone Spider-Man film led by Tom Holland within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.