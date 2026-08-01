Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 2 Update: MCU film creates history, crosses Rs 130 cr in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 2 Update: Tom Holland film crosses major milestone at Indian box office.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 2 Update: Marvel’s highly-anticipated film Spider-Man: Brand New Day finally hit theatres on Thursday. After creating history by opening at Rs 60.60 crore net in India, the Tom Holland starrer has performed well on the second day too.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 49.35 crore across 16,902 shows on Friday. This brings the total India gross collection to Rs 131.46 crore and total India net collection to Rs 109.95 crore. According to Deadline, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on course for a worldwide opening-day haul of $167 million to $173 million, including previews.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Spider-Man Brand New Day movie review: Less Brand New Day, more New Branding Day On Friday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 43.48% for its English 3D version, with morning shows at 31.56%, afternoon shows at 44.56%, evening shows at 54.33%, and night shows at 66.78%. The film registered an overall occupancy of 36.79% in Hindi 3D, 23.69% in Hindi 2D, and 44.56% in English 2D. It was also released in Tamil and Telugu. The movie has given tough competition to theatrical releases like Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and political-actor Vijay’s Tamil political thriller Jana Nayagan. It is predicted to cross Rs 200 crore in India over the opening weekend. The film has also broken previous records of Avatar: The Way of Water, which minted Rs 40 crore on the first day, and Avengers Endgame, which made Rs 53 crore. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Tramell Tillman. It is the fourth solo film in the Tom Holland Spider-Man series, within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The previous film of the universe was Spider-Man: No Way Home. Live Updates Aug 1, 2026 08:34 AM IST Spider-Man: Brand New Day earns Rs 50 cr on day 2 On Day 2, the film earned Rs 49.35 crore across 16,902 shows, registering an overall occupancy of 64.8%. The English version contributed Rs 28 crore, while the Hindi version earned over Rs 17 crore. Aug 1, 2026 08:25 AM IST Spider-Man: Brand New Day earns Rs 131 cr The Tom Holland starrer has earned Rs 131.46 crore gross in India, while its total net collection stands at Rs 109.95 crore.

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