Spider-Man Brand New Day surpasses Pathaan, Kantara Chapter 1; earns Rs 72 crore in India

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 1: Proving that Spider-Man is a superhero not just on screen but also at the box office, director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya in the lead roles, registered a thunderous opening in India, grossing over Rs 72 crore. In fact, the movie has outperformed Siddharth Anand’s Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan (2023) and Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar (2025) on its debut day.

Moreover, Spider-Man: Brand New Day also recorded the highest opening day collection for a Hollywood movie in India, thus scripting history. On Thursday, July 30, the superhero film grossed Rs 72.44 crore in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

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Spider-Man Brand New Day scripts history with biggest Hollywood opening in India

During the day, the film recorded an India nett collection of Rs 60.60 crore. Thus, it surpassed the previous records set by the Russo brothers’ 2019 epic Avengers: Endgame (Rs 65 crore gross; Rs 53.60 crore nett) and James Cameron’s 2022 film Avatar: The Way of Water (Rs 48.75 crore gross; Rs 40.30 crore nett).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day also fared better than Pathaan and Kantara Chapter 1, which grossed Rs 67.19 crore and Rs 73.29 crore, respectively, on their opening days. Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal earned Rs 76.10 crore in India on opening day. It must be noted that the MCU film did not have any block bookings.

During the day, the superhero film witnessed an overall occupancy rate of 56.58 per cent in the country. While the morning shows commenced with 51.22 per cent occupancy, the rate remained unchanged during the afternoon screenings, before soaring to 58.78 per cent in the evening and 65.11 per cent at night.

Spider-Man Brand New Day worldwide box office collection

If it maintains the same momentum in the coming days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day could easily become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India soon, surpassing Avatar: The Way of Water’s Rs 477.50 crore and Avengers: Endgame’s Rs 445 crore. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the movie has grossed over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide thus far. In the US, the film is releasing a day after India, on July 31.

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Also starring Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei, and Mark Ruffalo in key roles, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). While the earlier three films were helmed by Jon Watts, he was replaced by Destin Daniel Cretton this time. This is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).