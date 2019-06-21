Toggle Menu
Spider-Man and Venom crossover likely to happen at some point: Kevin Feigehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/spider-man-and-venom-crossover-kevin-feige-marvel-5792968/

Spider-Man and Venom crossover likely to happen at some point: Kevin Feige

While Tom Holland essays the role of teenage Spider-Man aka Peter Parker in the MCU, Tom Hardy played Venom/Eddie Brock in the first movie on the antihero, that released last year.

spiderman and venom crossover
There is a possibility of a Spider-Man and Venom crossover in future.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says there is a possibility of a Spider-Man and Venom crossover in future.

During a promotional event of the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, the producer told CinemaBlend that Sony Pictures will have to decide if they want to bring the two popular characters together.

“I think probably it’s up to Sony. Sony has both those characters and, has Venom in their world. I don’t know what their plans are for another Venom or if they’re doing that. But it seems likely at some point,” Feige said.

Currently actor Tom Holland is essaying the role of teenage Spider-Man aka Peter Parker. Tom Hardy played Venom/ Eddie Brock in the first movie on the antihero, that released last year.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit the theatres in India on July 5.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kishori Sahane: I’ll maintain my good image in Bigg Boss Marathi 2
2 Neil Gaiman takes a dig at petition asking Netflix to cancel Amazon’s Good Omens
3 Toy Story 4 leaked online by Tamilrockers