Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse trailer: Miles Morales is up against other Spideys

The trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has Miles Morales being chased by Spider-Men from different universes.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailerSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases in June 2023.

The trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is out and it has certainly raised the bar from when we saw the prequel in 2018. Here, we meet a slightly older Miles Morales talking to his mother who is worried for him. After many flashbacks to the first part, the trailer gives us new visuals where Miles and Gwen Stacy, played by Hailee Steinfeld, are travelling across different universes meeting different versions of the superhero.

We see flashes of Issa Rae’s motorcycle-riding Spider-Woman, Jorma Taccone’s villain Vulture and Oscar Isaac’s brutal Spider-Man 2099. The trailer then jumps to Miles being attacked by the other Spider-Men as Miles and Gwen ponder over who the real heroes are.

Watch the trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse here:

Fans were over the moon after watching the trailer. One fan wrote, “Cinema is back baby.” Another fan wrote, “The animation is amazing. I see why they delayed. They were cooking.” Another fan was glad that the trailer did not reveal the plot details. They wrote, “Honestly? Good. Trailers these days often reveal way too much and it’s gotten kind of annoying. I’d rather a trailer contain just enough things to leave me curious and excited than show me snippets of the entire plot.”

The first film introduced the audience to Miles Morales, a teenager who has been bitten by a spider and must embrace the role of a superhero after the Spider-Man in his universe, played by Chris Pine, dies.

Exclusive |Exclusive | An Action Hero director Anirudh Iyer on Akshay Kumar’s cameo, film’s low box office performance: ‘I am unable to find closure’

The film was highly applauded and won Best Animated Feature Film at the 91st Academy Awards.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 10:09:15 am
