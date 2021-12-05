Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) trailer: Miles Morales finds himself in India

Sony has unveiled the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). It’s the sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning animated superhero film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and continues the story of the Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) version of Spider-Man.

The last film concerned itself with the multiverse and included alternate versions of Spider-Man from other dimensions. Judging by the new trailer, the sequel will expand upon the concept. In the original film, the crossover became possible because the supervillain Kingpin used a device called the Super-Collider to bring back his dead wife and son from another universe, where they were believed to be alive.

In Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), who was one of the Spider-People in the first film, can access the rift between differentdimensions with apparent ease. She lures Miles back into adventure, and next we see him falling through a portal made of hexagonal rings. He finds himself in another dimension, and it is an Indian city judging by the sounds and the Hindi words on storefronts. The sequence has a painterly look to it. Are we going to see Pavitr Prabhakar?

Miles is then attacked by Miguel O’Hara, or Spider-Man 2099. Oscar Isaac had a cameo as the character in the last movie’s post-credits scene, and we can expect him to have a bigger role here.

Overall, the trailer does not reveal much in terms of the plot, but Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) looks exciting. And that is mostly because of the quality of the first film, which took everybody by surprise and ended up winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. We see a similar stunning visual style here. Let’s hope that this time, too, the script juggles multiple characters with ease while telling a compelling Miles-focused story.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, arrives in October 2022.