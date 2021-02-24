Spider-Man 3 title revealed? Tom Holland, Zendaya tease fans with new stills

Spider-Man 3 is currently under production and fans have been waiting for the film’s official title. So it came as a surprise, which later led to some confusion, when the film’s three stars shared the title of the film. But, turns out Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon all shared three different titles of the film.

Tom Holland, who plays the lead role in the Marvel movie, shared on Instagram, “So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can’t wait for you lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta” and shared the title Spider-Man Phone Home.

Zendaya, who was recently seen with John David Washington in Malcolm and Marie, shared on her Instagram, “So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. So proud of this one…FOS is back,” and shared the title Spider-Man Home Slice.

Batalon, who plays Peter Parker’s best friend Ned, shared, “We’re so excited to share the TITLE of our new movie!! Swipe right for the big reveal!! also enjoy this exclusive still from the movie, just an extra gift from us.” He shared the title Spider-Man Home Wrecker.

The three cast members also shared new images from the film.

It would be safe to say that the title of Spider-Man 3 is still under wraps and the cast has just humoured their fans by posting these titles.

The new Spider-Man film is scheduled for a November 2021 release and will feature Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. The film is being directed by Jon Watts and will be the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man: Far From Home dealt with the after-effects of Tony Stark’s passing and the profound impact it had on Peter Parker. Phase Four of MCU is yet to begin with Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. The film has been postponed several times due to the pandemic.