Spider-Man 3 gets a title, and it is genuine one this time

The third Spider-Man movie finally has a title, and this time it is not a red herring. The sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home is called Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon took to Instagram to announced the title by way of a video. The video had them being disappointed due to the false titles they are being supplied by Jon Watts, the director. The camera lingers on a whiteboard that has the real name.

On Wednesday, Spider-Man 3 has gotten three first-look photos and three titles — Spider-Man: Phone Home, Spider-Man: Home Slice, and Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker — from its three stars, The fake titles led to a meme storm online.

The title makes sense since Far From Home ended with Spider-Man’s identity being leaked to the public by Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. The Marvel villain also accused Peter of murdering him. So in the third movie, Peter must be in exile, as he cannot live freely.

The third film in Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie series within the MCU looks like it will be all about the multiverse, and may open doors for X-Men and Fantastic Four.

Spider-Man: No Way Home brings together several characters not just from the MCU, but also from previous Spider-Man franchise. Jamie Foxx’s Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus are already confirmed to return. Benedict Cumberbatch will assume the role of mentor to Holland’s Peter Parker, replacing Tony Stark.

Far From Home was both a critical and commercial success for Marvel and Sony. It grossed more than 1.1 billion worldwide and also earned a 92 per cent rating at review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will release on Christmas this year.