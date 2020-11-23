Sound of Metal review roundup: ‘Profound, frightening, uplifting and breathtaking’

Sound of Metal will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 4, 2020. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

British actor Riz Ahmed’s Sound of Metal is receiving extremely positive reviews, with critics praising the actor’s performance, script and direction. The Darius Marder directorial features Ahmed as Ruben Stone, a drummer who begins to lose his hearing.

Since the sense of hearing is vital to what he does for a living, he thinks his career is over. He has to choose to either accept his situation by living in a community of deaf people or try to reclaim the life he had before his condition.

Sound of Metal revolves around his struggle, and how he finds hope from unexpected places.

The movie also stars Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff and Mathieu Amalric.

The Wrap’s Alonso Duralde wrote in his review, “One of the film’s best features is its refusal to indulge in triumph-of-the-human-spirit clichés that so often weigh down disability narratives.”

Entertainment Weekly’s Leah Greenblatt opined, “As Ruben’s fear and rage begins to open itself to the unknown, the movie reaches toward something profound – finding real, furious power in the spaces between the sound.”

Associated Press’ Mark Kennedy noted, “British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed absolutely shines as Ruben Stone, an American punk-metal drummer whose life is upended when he abruptly loses his hearing while on tour.”

USA Today’s Brian Truitt wrote in his review, “The film is profound, frightening, uplifting and, yes, actually breathtaking at times, and you’re not likely to take your hearing for granted anytime soon afterward.”

Sound of Metal will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 4, 2020.

