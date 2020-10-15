Soul trailer: Jamie Foxx’s Pixar movie looks irresistible

Soul will be released on Disney+ (Disney+ Hotstar in India) on Christmas later this year. (Photo: Soul/Pixar)

Another trailer for Pixar’s upcoming animated feature Soul is out. The film is already a critical darling, with a 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, after 20 reviews.

Jamie Foxx voices Joe Gardner, a jazz musician whose wish has come true. He finally has a chance of performing onstage. However, as fate would have it, he falls down a manhole and dies.

Joe finds himself in the afterlife, where the souls are given attributes before being put inside a baby. Gardner badly wishes to go back to his life for he really wanted to perform on stage.

Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs and Angela Bassett have also lent their voices.



This trailer reveals a little more of the film’s plot, but not enough to spoil the fun. Many have called Soul the best Pixar movie yet, which is high praise indeed. It does look great, with the same irresistible mix of comedy and genuine emotional moments that the studio is known for.

Also, Soul promises to explore some serious topics in the same fun style. Nobody expected death, grief and coming to terms with your loss could be dealt in such a fun yet mature way until Pixar released Coco. This is another Pixar movie in which death is going to be discussed.

It helps that the film is directed by Pete Docter, who is behind Pixar features like Up and Inside Out.

What is it that makes you…YOU? This November, Pixar Animation Studios' all-new feature film "Soul" introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what's great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life's most important questions. Directed by Academy Award® winner Pete Docter ("Inside Out," "Up"), co-directed by Kemp Powers ("One Night in Miami") and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray, p.g.a. (Pixar short "Lou"), Disney and Pixar's "Soul" opens in U.S. theatres on November 20, 2020.

