Soul trailer: Jamie Foxx wants to come back to life in Pixar’s latest

Pixar on Thursday released the trailer for its upcoming movie titled Soul. This will be the studio’s second film of the year after Tom Holland and Chris Pratt starrer Onward.

Directed by Pete Docter, known for Up and Inside Out, the film features the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs.

The story is about Jamie Foxx’s Joe Gardner, a school music teacher who falls down a manhole and finds himself in the soul world, where souls are given attributes before being put inside a baby. Gardner wishes to go back to his life, as he had finally gotten the chance of performing jazz onstage.

However, this is easier said than done. Souls just do not escape from the soul world. Gardner must work with 22 (Fey), a soul with a low opinion of life, to escape.

Pixar has managed heavier themes like death, separation and longing very capably (for instance in Coco), and that will be something to look forward to in Soul.

Soul looks fun, despite the topics it is handling. The film is, in true Pixar fashion, a tale of two opposites. According to the trailer at least, the bulk of the plot is about Gardener convincing 22 to help him escape.

The film’s synopsis reads, “Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.”

Soul releases on June 19, 2020 in the US.

