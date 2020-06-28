Soul teaser: Jamie Foxx starrer promises a riveting tale of pursuing your passion

Soul will release on November 20, 2020 in the US. (Photo: Disney/Pixar) Soul will release on November 20, 2020 in the US. (Photo: Disney/Pixar)

Pixar has released a sneak-peek of their next animated feature titled Soul. This will be the studio’s second film of the year after Tom Holland and Chris Pratt starrer Onward.

The film is about a school music teacher Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), who gets the coveted opportunity to perform in a reputed jazz club. But due to an accident, he dies and finds himself in a soul world, where the souls are given attributes before being put inside a baby. Gardner wishes to go back to his life, as he does not want to miss the chance.

The video is optimistic and does not show Gardner dying. Instead he is seen talking about his love for music.

The film also features the voices of Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, and Daveed Diggs.

The official synopsis of Soul reads, “What is it that makes you…YOU? This November, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film Soul introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions. Directed by Academy Award® winner Pete Docter (Inside Out, Up), co-directed by Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami) and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray, p.g.a. (Pixar short Lou), Disney and Pixar’s Soul opens in US theaters on November 20, 2020.”

