Soul review roundup: Pixar’s latest film scores a perfect 100 per cent

The latest Pixar animated film, Soul has received highly positive reviews, scoring a perfect 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film, directed by Pete Docter (the man behind Up and Inside Out), revolves around a school music teacher Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), who gets the coveted opportunity to perform in a reputed jazz club. But due to an accident, he dies and finds himself in a soul world, where the souls are given attributes before being put inside a baby. Gardner wishes to go back to his life, as he does not want to miss that chance.

Soul also features the voices of Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs, and Angela Bassett.

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey wrote in her review, “Not only does Soul live up to Pixar’s own impossibly high standards, but it represents the very best the studio has to offer: beauty, humour, heart, and a gut-punch of an existential crisis.”

IndieWire’s Kaleem Aftab opined, “Like some of the best jazz compositions, it uses a traditional framework to veer off in many unexpected directions, so that even the inevitable end point feels just right.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Leslie Felperin noted that Soul is “a vintage mix of the company’s intricate storytelling, complex emotional intelligence, technical prowess and cerebral whimsy on dexamethasone.”

Soul was earlier confirmed for a digital release on Disney+. Unlike Mulan, subscribers will be able to stream it free of cost.

