Soul, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom among AFI’s top 10 films of 2020

Netflix film Da 5 Bloods has been named one of the top 10 films of 2020 by The American Film Institute. (Photo: AP)

The American Film Institute on Monday announced its top 10 films of 2020, including Pixar’s jazz themed Soul and two of Chadwick Boseman’s final films: the August Wilson adaptation Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Spike Lee’s Vietnam drama Da 5 Bloods, both of which are Netflix films.

Netflix featured heavily in the AFI’s list, which took up four positions on the list including David Fincher’s Citizen Kane origin story Mank and Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7. Amazon, too, got two spots with the hearing loss drama Sound of Metal, with Riz Ahmed and Regina King’s One Night in Miami….

Chloé Zhao’s awards and festival favorite Nomadland with Frances McDormand was also named an honoree in advance of its theatrical rollout in the coming weeks, as was Minari, with Steven Yeun, which opens February 12. AFI also selected Warner Bros.’ Black Panther Party film Judas and the Black Messiah which will have its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on February 1.

The AFI also named its top 10 television shows, including Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, the Disney Plus phenomenon The Mandalorian and Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso.

The selection jury included filmmakers Rian Johnson and Lulu Wang. The group also included a special citation for Hamilton.

In lieu of the annual luncheon celebrating the honorees, AFI will hold a virtual benediction on February 26 streaming on YouTube and the AFI website.