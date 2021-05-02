Sophie Turner wishes her ‘big ol hunk of man meat’ Joe Jonas a happy wedding anniversary, see photos

Actor Sophie Turner has wished a happy wedding anniversary to husband and singer Joe Jonas. On Instagram the Game of Thrones actor shared several pictures of the two together and wrote in the caption, “Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat.”

The pictures are of the couple’s travels and wedding. One even shows Priyanka Chopra, who is the wife of Nick Jonas, Joe’s younger brother. Nick and Priyanka Chopra married in 2018.

Sophie Turner, an English actor, is best known for playing the role of Sansa Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Her character was part of the main cast of the show.

She is also known for playing the role of Jean Grey or Phoenix in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix.

Joe was earlier a part of the pop rock band Jonas Brothers, along with his brothers Kevin and Nick. Sophie, 25, and Joe, 31, married in 2019. In July last year, Sophie gave birth to a baby girl. The couple live in Los Angeles, and the baby girl was the first child of both.

On the work front, Sophie has the HBO animated comedy series The Prince in her kitty, which is created by Gary Janetti.