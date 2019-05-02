Sophie Turner ties the knot with Joe Jonas

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner tied the knot with American singer Joe Jonas on Thursday. The two, after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, headed straight to their wedding ceremony.

The pictures and videos from the ceremony were shared by American DJ Diplo on his Instagram account. He captioned the video, “Gonna hit up this wedding real quick.”

After exchanging rings and kisses, the bride and groom broke into dance and celebrated the new beginning of their lives.

Also present at the ceremony were Joe Jonas’ brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas.Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their engagement on Instagram back in 2017. They have been dating since 2016.