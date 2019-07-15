Toggle Menu
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner honeymoon in the Maldiveshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/sophie-turner-joe-jonas-honeymoon-photos-5829512/

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner honeymoon in the Maldives

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have shared photos from their honeymoon in the Maldives. The two are spending a great time at Soneva Fushi.

Sophie Turner Joe Jonas honeymoon
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are in the Maldives for their honeymoon. (Photo: Sophie Turner/Instagram, Joe Jonas/Instagram)

After an intimate wedding in France, newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are honeymooning in the Maldives. The two are staying at the luxury resort Soneva Fushi.

Sophie shared photos featuring Joe Jonas. In the photos, we can see Joe having a good time and being a total water baby. The Game of Thrones star captioned the image as, “Paradise ☀️ such a magical place.”

Director Jesse La Flair commented on Sophie’s photos, “The view, the man, the sushi. Damn girl! You have it all,” and we totally agree.

On the other hand, Joe Jonas too shared photos of Sophie Turner. The caption of the photo read, “I found happiness. ♥️#discoversoneva.” In the photo, the 23-year-old can be seen resting in a pink swimsuit. Interestingly, her pose shows off both her engagement ring and wedding band.

Joe Jonas Sophie Turner photos
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are spending their honeymoon at Soneva Fushi resort at the Maldives. (Photo: Joe Jonas/Instagram)
Sophie Turner shared joe jonas photo
Sophie Turner called the place a ‘paradise.’ (Photo: Sophie Turner/Instagram)
Sophie Turner swimsuit photo
Sophie Turner making the most of her visit to the Maldives. (Photo: Joe Jonas/Instagram)
Sophie Turner enjoying the ocean breeze. (Photo: Joe Jonas/Instagram)
joe jonas sophie turner honeymoon photos
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spend picturesque evening at the Maldives’ resort. (Photo: Sophie Turner/Instagram)
Joe Jonas honeymoon
Joe Jonas enjoying the nature as Sophie clicks his photo. (Photo: Sophie Turner/Instagram)

In another photo from the honeymoon, the Dark Phoenix star can be seen enjoying the view of the ocean with her back facing the camera.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas first got married in May this year after attending the Billboard Music Awards ceremony in Las Vegas. Later, the two exchanged vows in a private ceremony in France on June 30.

On the work front, Sophie last appeared in X-Men’s Dark Phoenix. She wrapped up television series Game of Thrones this year. Joe, on the other hand, is waiting to begin his Happiness Tour with Nick and Kevin Jonas. The singer-actor also appeared in Amazon Prime Video original Chasing Happiness, a documentary on Jonas Brothers.

