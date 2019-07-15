Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner honeymoon in the Maldives

After an intimate wedding in France, newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are honeymooning in the Maldives. The two are staying at the luxury resort Soneva Fushi.

Sophie shared photos featuring Joe Jonas. In the photos, we can see Joe having a good time and being a total water baby. The Game of Thrones star captioned the image as, “Paradise ☀️ such a magical place.”

Director Jesse La Flair commented on Sophie’s photos, “The view, the man, the sushi. Damn girl! You have it all,” and we totally agree.

On the other hand, Joe Jonas too shared photos of Sophie Turner. The caption of the photo read, “I found happiness. ♥️#discoversoneva.” In the photo, the 23-year-old can be seen resting in a pink swimsuit. Interestingly, her pose shows off both her engagement ring and wedding band.

In another photo from the honeymoon, the Dark Phoenix star can be seen enjoying the view of the ocean with her back facing the camera.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas first got married in May this year after attending the Billboard Music Awards ceremony in Las Vegas. Later, the two exchanged vows in a private ceremony in France on June 30.

On the work front, Sophie last appeared in X-Men’s Dark Phoenix. She wrapped up television series Game of Thrones this year. Joe, on the other hand, is waiting to begin his Happiness Tour with Nick and Kevin Jonas. The singer-actor also appeared in Amazon Prime Video original Chasing Happiness, a documentary on Jonas Brothers.