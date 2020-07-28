scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Top News

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas welcome first child

24-year-old Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and 30-year-old singer Joe Jonas announced the birth of their first child on Monday.

By: AP | Los Angeles | Updated: July 28, 2020 8:31:28 am
sophie turner, joe jonas, sophie turner first child Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were quiet about the pregnancy. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have had their first child.

The 24-year-old Game of Thrones star and the 30-year-old singer announced the birth on Monday.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” they said in a statement released through Joe Jonas’ label Republic Records.

The couple was quiet about the pregnancy and gave no further details on the baby.

Sophie Turner, the England-born actor who played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones for eight seasons, and Nick Jonas, the Arizona-born musician who came to fame in a band with his brothers on the Disney Channel, began dating in 2016 and married last year.

They live in Los Angeles, and the baby is the first for both.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Celebrity social media photos, Sanjana Sanghi, Sunny Leone, Jennifer Winget
Celebrity social media photos: Sanjana Sanghi, Sunny Leone, Jennifer Winget and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 28: Latest News

Advertisement