Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas welcome first child

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were quiet about the pregnancy. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were quiet about the pregnancy. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have had their first child.

The 24-year-old Game of Thrones star and the 30-year-old singer announced the birth on Monday.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” they said in a statement released through Joe Jonas’ label Republic Records.

The couple was quiet about the pregnancy and gave no further details on the baby.

Sophie Turner, the England-born actor who played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones for eight seasons, and Nick Jonas, the Arizona-born musician who came to fame in a band with his brothers on the Disney Channel, began dating in 2016 and married last year.

They live in Los Angeles, and the baby is the first for both.

