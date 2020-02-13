Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas expecting their first child?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas surprised fans as they exchanged vows in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019 and after what seemed like a fun-filled year for the newlyweds, they now have more reasons to celebrate. As per Us Weekly, Sophie is pregnant.

Sophie and Joe were recently seen with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas at the Grammys where the Jonas Brothers performed.

The Jonas clan at Grammy Awards 2020. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) The Jonas clan at Grammy Awards 2020. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

The three brothers and ‘J Sisters’ were also seen together in the latest Jonas Brothers music video “What A Man Gotta Do”. The Jonas Brothers are currently in Europe with their Happiness Begins tour. They are scheduled to perform in Switzerland on February 13 and their Valentine’s Day show will be in Italy.

Sophie and Joe tied the knot in 2019. (Photo: Sophie Turner/Instagram) Sophie and Joe tied the knot in 2019. (Photo: Sophie Turner/Instagram)

Sophie Turner, 23, is known for playing Sansa Stark on the HBO show Game of Thrones that concluded after eight seasons in 2019. The actor was one of the few original cast members who stayed with the show throughout its entire run. She was also seen playing Jean Gray in X-Men film Dark Phoenix.

Sophie will be next seen in TV series Survive.

