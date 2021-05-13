Sophie Turner is ‘sickened’ and ‘disgusted’ with paparazzi for clicking photos of her daughter

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is ‘sickened’ and ‘disgusted’ with paparazzi for clicking her daughter Willa’s pictures without her permission. The actor took to Instagram to warn photographers to stop following her and her daughter as she doesn’t want her little one to be photographed. However, Turner later deleted the video.

In the video which was shot in a dark room with her face hardly visible, Turner said, “I just woke up. I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there.”

HE AQUÍ A LA MISMÍSIMA SOPHIE TURNER PIDIENDO QUE BORREN LAS FOTOS Y DEJEN A WILLA JONAS EN PAZ. pic.twitter.com/uSuQMA6ouh — jenn (@jennioooph) May 12, 2021

The actor added clicking pictures without one’s permission is “creepy”. “She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed. It’s creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I’m sickened, I’m disgusted and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them. It’s disgusting and you do not have my permission,” she concluded.

24-year-old Sophie Turner and her 30-year-old husband Joe Jonas were blessed with a baby girl on July 22, 2020. Since then, the couple has not shared any picture of their baby on social media.