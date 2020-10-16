Sony denies reports of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s casting in Spider-Man 3

Recently, there were a few reports stating that Sony may be developing its live-action Spider-Verse with multiple Spider-People from parallel universes. (Photo: Columbia Pictures)

It appears that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield won’t be reprising their Spider-Man in the upcoming third movie in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film series that falls within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Or at least that is the official position of Sony, the studio that owns the movie rights to Spider-Man.

Recently, there were a few reports stating that Sony may be developing its live-action Spider-Verse with multiple Spider-People from parallel universes.

A Sony representative told ET Canada, “Those rumoured castings are not confirmed.”

The rumour was supported by the shocking appearance of JK Simmons’ J Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the second movie in the on-going film series. Simmons played the memorable role in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man films.

Simmons’ Jameson exposed the identity of Spider-Man and also declared him the murderer of Mysterio.

The reports gained further traction after it was revealed that Jamie Foxx will reprise the role of supervillain Electro in the upcoming third Spider-Man movie. Foxx played the role opposite Garfield’s wall-crawler in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

