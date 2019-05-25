Toggle Menu
Sonic the Hedgehog pushed to February 2020https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/sonic-the-hedgehog-pushed-to-february-2020-5748398/

Sonic the Hedgehog pushed to February 2020

Sonic the Hedgehog new release date
Sonic the Hedgehog will now release on February 14, 2020..

Director Jeff Fowler has announced that Sonic the Hedgehog has been delayed by three months as the film is set to undergo changes.

Actor Ben Schwartz voices the beloved video game character from Sega in Fowler’s film which also features James Marsden and Jim Carrey.

The film had an earlier release date of November 7 this year but it has been changed now.

On Friday, Fowler took to Twitter to share the film’s new release date — February 14, 2020.

“Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right,” he tweeted.

Earlier this month, the film’s first trailer was criticised on social media with people saying that Sonic’s appearance barely resembles the original version.

After the backlash, Fowler had announced that he will be reworking on the character’s appearance so as to meet the fans expectations.

