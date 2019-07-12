Fans will be pleased: Tim Miller on Sonic the Hedgehog

Deadpool director Tim Miller, who has executive produced Sonic the Hedgehog, says the fans of the classic video game character will be “pleased” by its redesigned look in the live-action hybrid film.

Advertising

In May this year, the film’s first trailer was criticised on social media with people saying that Sonic’s appearance barely resembles the original version.

After the backlash, Fowler had announced that he will be reworking on the character’s appearance so as to meet the fans expectations.

Talking to Variety on the sidelines San Diego Comic-Con, Miller said it was a right decision on director Jeff Fowler’s part to listen to the concerns of the fans as he believes that they have “voice in this too”.

Advertising

“Look, I was with fans and so was Jeff. When the s**t hit the fan, I went over there and said, ‘The most important thing to do, man, is to say, I f***ed up’,” the 49-year-old filmmaker said.

“He’d already sent a tweet out an hour before I got there. He’s a good man. It was exactly the right way to handle that. The fans have a voice in this too. There’s a right way to listen,” he added.

The director said he has seen the redesigned version Sonic from the film.

“I think the fans will be pleased,” he added.

Actor Ben Schwartz voices the beloved character from Sega in Fowler’s film which also features James Marsden and Jim Carrey.

The film had an earlier release date of November 7 this year but it has been changed now. It is now scheduled to be released in February next year.

Miller is currently promoting his upcoming film Terminator: Dark Fate. The film will hit the theatres worldwide in November this year.