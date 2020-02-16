Sonic The Hedgehog beats Birds of Prey with 21 million dollar opening

Sonic the Hedgehog sailed ahead of Birds of Prey despite mixed to positive critical reviews. Sonic the Hedgehog sailed ahead of Birds of Prey despite mixed to positive critical reviews.

Jeff Fowler directorial adventure comedy Sonic The Hedgehog defeated the DC superhero film Birds of Prey with a 21 million dollar opening according to Collider.

Sonic the Hedgehog received mixed to positive critical reviews. It holds a 63 per cent rating at review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Fittingly fleet and frequently fun, Sonic the Hedgehog is a video game-inspired adventure the whole family can enjoy — and a fine excuse for Jim Carrey to tap into the manic energy that launched his career.”

Ben Schwartz voices the titular character while Jim Carrey plays the villainous Doctor Robotnik. James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough play supporting roles.

Birds of Prey is a sequel to 2016’s critically panned (though commercially successful) Suicide Squad and brings back Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. Though Harley is not a member of the Birds of Prey, traditionally speaking, thanks to Robbie’s winning performance and the popularity of the character, she is headlining this movie.

Directed by Chinese-American filmmaker Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey is penned by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave Birds of Prey 3.5 stars. She wrote, “The wonderful Robbie reprises her role as Quinn from Suicide Squad, in as many candy colours and riots of pinks and greens. Joker, never seen but almost too frequently invoked, has broken up with her, for the final time, and she decides to venture out on her own. The problem is that means half of Gotham with grievances against her is after her. That includes Roman Sionis (a delectable McGregor) who fashions himself as the new Gotham Godfather.”

She added, “There is a diamond, the key to a fortune, an angry heiress, a singer with a killer voice, and a child pickpocket who finds herself caught up in all this.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd