Sonic the Hedgehog 2 final trailer: Get ready for a crazy ride with a truly wacky-looking Jim Carrey

The final trailer of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is out, and let’s just say that the makers are ensuring that the audience gets treated to crazier visuals and a wackier-looking Jim Carrey as Dr Robotnik.

The trailer also introduces Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba), who dares to tackle Sonic.

The stakes seem higher as Sonic must get his own sidekick to stop the world from turning into a plaything in the hands of nutty Robotnik. The question is, whether the good guys will win the fight once again?

The official synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads, “The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

The movie stars James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub and Shemar Moore. The voice cast includes Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Idris Elba (Knuckles) and Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Tails).

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will release in theatres on April 22, 2022.