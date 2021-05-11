Solos trailer: Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Anthony Mackie and others explore how humans are connected strangely

Solos will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 21 in India. (Photos: Screenshots/Amazon Prime Video)

“Though we all feel alone in different ways, in feeling alone, we are somehow all together.”

When Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman utters these words in the trailer of Solos, you get goosebumps. That’s not just because they are coming from the thespian, but because deep down, we know we are still connected, despite the isolation and quarantine that the pandemic has forced on us.

In the season of anthologies, Amazon Prime Video released the trailer of its upcoming seven-part original series titled Solos, created by David Weil. The anthology explores things that make us human, and our strange, beautiful, heart-breaking and sometimes hilarious emotional journey.

The trailer has been voiced by Morgan Freeman where he explains in a voiceover, “A memory isn’t simply a thing you have. It’s a promise.” The video cuts between shorts of its ensemble cast, giving a glimpse into each of their happy-sad story. Solos intends to highlight how even in our most isolated moments, we are connected through human experience.

Solos is loaded with a stellar star cast comprising of award-winning actors like Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. While Weil makes his directorial debut, helming three episodes, Sam Taylor-Johnson has directed and executive produced two episodes. Zach Braff and Tiffany and the remaining directors.

Talking about Solos, Weil said in a statement, “I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artistes who I so deeply admire. I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project.”

Solos will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 21 in India.