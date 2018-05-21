Here is everything we know about Solo A Star Wars Story so far

Solo A Star Wars Story releases on May 25. Solo A Star Wars Story releases on May 25.

Solo A Star Wars Story, the stand-alone Han Solo film in the Star Wars universe, is all set to release on May 25. Starring Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover, this film is set long before the events of the Star Wars movies. It is here that we will see how Solo got the possession of his ship, the Millennium Falcon.

The first teaser of the film was enough to get the audience excited and intrigued. Here, Solo talks about his con jobs, his independent mind and his dream of becoming a pilot. His Wookiee sidekick Chewbacca is there alongside him. In this teaser, we also meet Emilia Clarke’s character who claims to be the only person to know who Solo really is. The teaser’s high point is when we see glimpses of the Millennium Falcon.

In the two and a half minute trailer, we learnt more about the plot of Solo A Star Wars Story. We see Solo meeting Glover’s Lando Calrissian for the first time and we also find out that there’s definitely some chemistry between Solo and Qi’ra.

Donald Glover plays Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Donald Glover plays Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The trailer also shows the beautiful Millennium Falcon in all its glory. Woody Harrelson, who plays Tobias Beckett, Solo’s mentor takes him under his wings.

The Millennium Falcon is showcased beautifully in the trailer. The Millennium Falcon is showcased beautifully in the trailer.

In the ‘Becoming Solo Featurette’, director Ron Howard talks about the film. The events of Solo A Star Wars Story are set during the time “when the Empire controls everything”. We all know what Han Solo is like but in this film, we will get to know how he became this way. Here, we will also see how Solo met Chewbacca for the first time. His unpredictable, free-spirited nature is further explored in this featurette.

In one of the most popular videos released by the makers, we see Donald Glover giving a tour of the Millennium Falcon and watching this video has to be called an experience for all Star Wars fans.

Directed by Ron Howard, Solo A Star Wars Story releases on May 25.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd