Solo A Star Wars Story: Complete character guide

Solo: A Star Wars Story, the tenth installment in the iconic Star Wars franchise, is all set to release on May 24. It is the prequel of the original Star Wars and tells the story of the young Han Solo. Sadly, Harrison Ford’s days of youth are done, so he is not essaying the role. Instead, it is newcomer Alden Ehrenreich who is playing the role. Han’s trusty old co-pilot and friend Chewbacca also returns. So does Lando Calrissian, the previous owner of the starship Millennium Falcon.

These are the only familiar characters. Solo: A Star Wars Story introduces a bunch of new characters that even veteran Star Wars fans wouldn’t be unfamiliar with. Also, some folks who are not so big on the franchise may need a little refresher on their knowledge on mainstays like Han Solo as well. Here is a character guide to help you get the hang of every major character in the film.

Han Solo: Han has been called many things, but basically, he is a scoundrel with a good heart. Harrison Ford’s portrayal has helped Han Solo become one of the most popular characters in cinema, more well-known than even the main protagonists like Luke Skywalker and Rey. He was mostly seen with his co-pilot Chewbacca, who he calls Chewie. They fly the Millennium Falcon across the length and breadth of the Galaxy far, far away. They were smugglers before the events of A New Hope (original Star Wars film) and we will see how they met, how Solo won the Falcon from Lando’s hands (he claimed he won it in a bet), and how he became such a rascal. Alden Ehrenreich is playing the role.

Chewbacca: An 8-feet-tall Wookiee slave who Han saved from being killed by soldiers of the Galactic Empire. Since the Wookiee tradition demands that if somebody saves your life, you are forever indebted to them, Chewie and Han become fast friends. We will see the burgeoning of one of the sweetest friendships in films in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Lando Calrissian: Donald Glover plays the role of the original owner of the Falcon. We know from the original trilogy that Han Solo and Lando Calrissian are both friends (sort of) but share a complicated relationship. Donald’s portrayal of the character has already received positive reviews.

Qi’Ra: Emilia Clarke, who will play this enigmatic character, has said that Qi’Ra is a “glamorous lady in a really sordid environment.” Qi’Ra has a relationship with Han, though not necessarily the romantic type. Emilia further elaborated, “They grew up as comrades, essentially. They grew up as pals, as partners in crime. There is obviously the romantic side of things. But they grew up together. So they were kids together.”

Tobias Beckett: Han’s mentor and father-figure, Woody Harrelson’s character is a kind of Yondu to Han’s Star-Lord. Of course, this is an oversimplification, and we can expect an actor of Harrelson’s calibre to bring something to the table that the writers had not expected.

Val: Precious little is known about this character, and this is unfortunate as being aware of Thandie Newton’s work (read excellent) in Westworld, there is a reason to think that she may end up stealing the limelight from better-known actors.

Dryden Vos: Paul Bettany (Vision in Avengers: Infinity War) plays this character that is almost certainly a villain in the film, if not the villain. Previously, Michael Kenneth Williams was supposed to play the role but he was unable to return to the set. Dryden is an “intergalactic gangster” and that is all we know of him yet.

