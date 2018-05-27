Solo A Star Wars Story actor Donald Glover: You can get anything done with a Lando voice

Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Donald Glover, who dons the role of Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, says he was afraid to ask Billy Dee Williams, who played the character in the original Star Wars trilogy, whether he liked Glover’s portrayal of the iconic Star Wars character. “If he hated it, I’d just rather not know,” Glover told Variety magazine in an interview. But of course, Williams loved his performance. “He said, “Good job.” I was really surprised. I didn’t ask for it,” said Donald Glover.

In reply to another question, Donald Glover said that the only advice Billy Dee Williams had for him was to “Be charming.” He said, “Just be charming. Which was perfect. It really made it super simplified. With playing a character that’s already established, there’s a fear of overthinking and comparing yourself. To be able to just go, “Be charming,” it’s really helpful, actually.” He also talked about doing the Lando voice. “Oh yeah. Just doing it at home was awesome. You can get anything done with a Lando voice.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story introduces the young man who would eventually become the most notorious smuggler and space-pirate in the galaxy, Han Solo, that we saw in the original Star Wars. Solo and Lando have an old relationship. Solo won his famous starship Millennium Falcon from Lando in the card game of sabacc. The film has received mostly positive reviews and much of the praise has been reserved for Donald Glover’s turn as Lando Calrissian.

