Sofia Vergara says she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at 28, explains what saved her

Modern Family fame Sofia Vergara was diagnosed with thyroid cancer when she was just 28. At a recent event, the actor opened up about how she handled the shocking news by educating herself about the condition.

During 2021 Stand Up to Cancer telecast Saturday, Sofia Vergara, 48, revealed how a regular checkup saved her. The actor shared that during the regular check-up, doctors found a lump in her neck. The actor added that instead of freaking out, she chose to educate herself.

“When you’re young and you hear that word ‘cancer,’ your mind goes to so many places. But I tried not to panic, and I decided to get educated. I read every book and found out everything I could about it,” she shared. Sofia added that she was “fortunate” to have caught cancer early and is cancer-free today with the support of her doctors and “most importantly” her family.

“I learned a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer, but I also learned that in times of crisis, we’re better together,” she added.

In 2011 too, the actor spoke about originally keeping her diagnosis a secret until after the cancer was gone thanks to surgery and radiation treatments.

“I didn’t want to go public because of that. Having cancer is not fun. You don’t want to deal with anything else while you’re going through it,” shared Sofia Vergara.

The cancer experience also inspired her to help cancer-stricken families in her home country Colombia. She shared, “Through the charity I sponsor, we’re building a cancer centre in my hometown of Barranquilla,” she said in the 2011 interview. “I visited the cancer ward of a hospital in Colombia, and parents were just sitting on the floor while their kids were being treated. When you’re a mother and your kid is sick, you feel it yourself. I want to set up a comfortable place for parents.”

Sofia Vergara is married to actor Joe Manganiello since 2015. She has a 29-year-old son, Manolo, with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.