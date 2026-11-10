Skydance replaces James Gunn, Peter Safran with Marvel veteran Jeremy Latcham to steer DC

Superman, Batman and the rest of the DC heroes are getting a new boss, yet again.

Skydance Motion Picture Group announced Monday that James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as co-chief executives after four years leading DC Studios. Although their first film leading the superhero factory, Superman, reached theaters only last year, their DC run has come to an abrupt end.

Gunn and Safran initially survived Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. The studio’s merger with Paramount Pictures was finalized just as DC’s Clayface was released.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

However, it turns out Gunn and Safran aren’t surviving the merger. Instead, Skydance chairman and chief executive David Ellison is turning to Jeremy Latcham, a veteran of Marvel Studios, to steer DC.