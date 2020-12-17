scorecardresearch
Sir Ian McKellen receives COVID-19 vaccine: ‘I feel euphoric!’

Sir Ian McKellen went on to add that he would recommend the vaccine to everyone as it is painless and quite convenient.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | December 17, 2020 2:03:59 pm
ian mckellenSir Ian McKellen said he felt lucky upon receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: AP Images)

Veteran actor Sir Ian McKellen received the Covid-19 vaccine, courtesy Pfizer, in the first week of the UK’s vaccination programme.

The 81-year-old was excited about it and told Daily Mail that he feels ”very lucky.” After receiving the vaccine at the Arts Research Centre, the actor said, “It’s a very special day, I feel euphoric! Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations.”

“Of course, it’s painless… it’s convenient, and getting in touch and meeting NHS staff and saying thank you to them for how hard they’ve been working is a bonus. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine,” he added.

Actor Sir Ian McKellen, Prue Leith, Lionel Blair and Michael Whitehall are a part of the first eligible groups in the UK to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

