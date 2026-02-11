Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Sinners gets the ‘loudest applause’ during Oscars Luncheon: Will Ryan Coogler become the first black filmmaker to win Best Director?
As the Academy Awards move closer, Sinners director Ryan Coogler and his chances of winning Best Director seem to be increasing.
Arguably the biggest award show of the calendar year is a month away. The Academy Awards are going to be held on March 15, and the night will crown the best of the best from the past year. As part of tradition, the Oscar Luncheon was recently held at the Beverly Hilton. Last year the event had to be cancelled and then moved to a different location because of the California wildfires. As the luncheon returned to its traditional home, fresh faces and veterans rubbed shoulders during the star-studded affair.
Except for a few names like Sean Penn and Renate Reinsve, almost all nominees were present at the luncheon. One’s gaze could at any time fall on Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Steven Spielberg (Hamnet), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), or Emma Watson (Bugonia). Warner Bros, who are currently amid an industry-changing deal with Netflix, led the nominations, with their films One Battle After Another and Sinners, both with 13 and 16 nominations, respectively.
ALSO READ: The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Supergirl to Disclosure Day, Project Hail Mary: Top 5 Super Bowl 2026 trailers, ranked
Even though it’s easy to get enamoured by the likes of Paul Thomas Anderson and Spielberg, there was an audible decibel change in the room when Ryan Coogler’s (Sinners) name was announced. He has been nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. If he wins the former, that would make him the first Black filmmaker in the 97-year history of the Oscars to ever win Best Director. While things seldom go according to plan in Hollywood, Variety reported that the reaction of his fellow nominees and the rest of the room seemed to already crown him.
Ryan’s partner in crime, Michael B. Jordan, has also been nominated for Best Actor, along with Leonardo (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Chalamet (Marty Supreme), and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent). Chalamet is already facing some resistance due to the current controversies regarding the Marty Supreme director Josh Safdie, so Jordan could be looking at a slightly easier path to glory.
Other notable attendees included Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value), Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another), Diane Warren (Relentless), and Chloe Zhao (Hamnet).
Post-meal blood sugar readings of 156 mg/dL may be slightly high for someone without diabetes, but it could be acceptable for some individuals with diabetes, depending on their treatment goals. However, persistent elevations can lead to health complications. It is important to monitor post-meal levels and make lifestyle changes to bring numbers down.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05