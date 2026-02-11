Sinners gets the ‘loudest applause’ during Oscars Luncheon: Will Ryan Coogler become the first black filmmaker to win Best Director?

Arguably the biggest award show of the calendar year is a month away. The Academy Awards are going to be held on March 15, and the night will crown the best of the best from the past year. As part of tradition, the Oscar Luncheon was recently held at the Beverly Hilton. Last year the event had to be cancelled and then moved to a different location because of the California wildfires. As the luncheon returned to its traditional home, fresh faces and veterans rubbed shoulders during the star-studded affair.

Except for a few names like Sean Penn and Renate Reinsve, almost all nominees were present at the luncheon. One’s gaze could at any time fall on Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Steven Spielberg (Hamnet), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), or Emma Watson (Bugonia). Warner Bros, who are currently amid an industry-changing deal with Netflix, led the nominations, with their films One Battle After Another and Sinners, both with 13 and 16 nominations, respectively.