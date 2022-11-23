scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Simu Liu slams Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Marveli-zation of Hollywood’ comment, says ‘Golden Age was white as hell’: ‘Gatekeepers to movie stardom…’

Quentin Tarantino has expressly stated that he would never do a Marvel film since that is something that 'hired hands' do, and he is no need of a 'job.'

Simu Liu opens up about Tarantino's comment on MCU.

Celebrated filmmaker Quentin Tarantino‘s recent comments regarding the ‘Marvel-ization of Hollywood’ has drawn various reactions. While some are in agreement with the director’s views about how only Marvel movies sell in cinemas these days and that too on account of its characters, and not the actors as much; a few people think he is putting down Hollywood heartthrobs like Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth who became global phenomenons post appearing in Marvel movies.

New Marvel star Simu Liu, who appeared in the lead role of Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, took to social media to give his statement about the artiste’s opinion, tweeting, “If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie. I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don’t get to point their nose at me or anyone.”

“No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere. I loved the “Golden Age” too.. but it was white as hell,” the actor continued.

While Tarantino, in his Variety interview, had confessed that it was not his intention to put down the actors who appeared in the MCU, he nevertheless wanted to point out how there is a difference between a legitimate movie star and someone who became popular after appearing in a Marvel product.

Also Read |When Quentin Tarantino was inspired by Kamal Haasan’s film

“Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times…but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star. I’m not even putting them down frankly, to tell you the truth. But that is one of the — the legacy of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood movies,” the director told Variety.

Tarantino has expressly stated that he would never do a Marvel film since that is something that 'hired hands' do, and he is no need of a 'job.'

