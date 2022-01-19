Simu Liu says nobody from Marvel read his 2018 tweet about playing Shang-Chi ‘but that didn’t matter’

Simu Liu, who played the titular superhero in the MCU film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, believes that he landed the job because he “was willing to work every day for it.” The Kim’s Convenience star had once put it out in the universe in 2018 that Marvel should consider him for the role of Shang-Chi, and it was a sweet coincidence that he actually landed the role a couple of years later.

Sharing a screenshot of his old tweet, Simu shared on Twitter, “Speaking your dreams into existence is just the first step in the long journey of making them come true. Nobody from Marvel ever read this tweet, but that didn’t matter. I believed in it enough that I was willing to work every day for it. Speak your dreams and then get to work!”

Speaking your dreams into existence is just the first step in the long journey of making them come true. Nobody from Marvel ever read this tweet, but that didn’t matter. I believed in it enough that I was willing to work every day for it. Speak your dreams and then get to work! pic.twitter.com/rq4UEqexLo — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) January 18, 2022

Simu has shared many times that no one from Marvel knew about his tweet until he was cast. At the film’s premiere last year, Kevin Feige had said, “Along with our casting director Sarah Finn, (we) scoured the Earth looking for Shang-Chi. He tweeted, which we found out after he was cast; but he had an amazing audition, he had an amazing reel, did some great work up on in Canada. And just brought as you will find soon a relatability to it that all Marvel heroes need but he can also achieve, we believe, that sort of iconic status to stand within the pantheon of Marvel heroes.”

In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Simu had spoken about playing a superhero who is Asian. “I knew how rare it was to have an Asian person putting on a superhero outfit, there really hasn’t been that many. I really enjoyed putting on the suit also because it was brand new. It was not like based on anything in the comics. I think it symbolises our new origin story and that we were able to basically refresh this 50-year, a little outdated character. I’m really, really excited for the world to see it,” he said.

In December 2021, a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was announced with Simu Liu reprising his role.