Simu Liu throws shade at Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover: ‘Was there nothing better to do with $44 billion?’

Hollywood celebrities reacted to Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter for a reported $44 billion. While some wondered if Musk would reinstate former President Donald Trump’s suspended account, others wanted to know if he would introduce an edit button.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu threw shade at Musk, and wrote, “Was there nothing better to do with 44 billion dollars?” Priyanka Chopra’s brother-in-law and the eldest member of the Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas tweeted, “Will we now get the edit tweet option?”

Actor-filmmaker Rob Reiner had more serious concerns. He wrote, “Now that Elon Musk is buying Twitter, the question for all of us is: Will he allow a Criminal who used this platform to lie and spread disinformation to try to overthrow the US Government to return and continue his Criminal activity? And if he does, how do we combat it?” Ali Fazal posted a deeply veiled tweet, and wrote, “Landed in Delhi ? Clue : .-.. — — -.- / .– .. – …. .. -.”

Musk said in a joint statement with Twitter that he wants to make the service “better than ever” with new features while getting rid of automated “spam″ accounts and making its algorithms open to the public to increase trust. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” the 50-year-old Musk said, adding hearts, stars and rocket emojis in a tweet that highlighted the statement.

Recent Oscar winner Questlove posted a cryptic three-word tweet: “Welp. What now.” He continued, “Hmmm maybe this means this starts a ‘Ahmir actually enjoys life’ like pre 2004 Friendster days…..or even scarier pre 98 Okayplayer days.” Rapper Ice-T wrote, “It would kinda dope if Musk bought Twitter and just shut it off…. Lol.” Singer Ellie Goulding, meanwhile, took the opportunity to highlight a different issue: global warming. “Ignore the drama, pay attention to this instead,” she wrote.