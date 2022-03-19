Red Rocket actor Simon Rex reveals he was offered $70,000 to claim he slept with Meghan Markle: ‘I’ll be on food stamps before I do that…’

Actor and rapper Simon Rex revealed that he was offered $70,000 (Rs 50 lakh) by several UK tabloids to say that he had slept with Meghan Markle, when she was still an actor. The truth, he said, was that the two had appeared together in a 2005 episode of the sitcom Cuts, and their bond didn’t go beyond a friendly lunch. Simon refused the offer, and got a note of gratitude from Meghan.

Talking to The Guardian, he said, “I was broke as f—! I really needed the money. But I’ll be on food stamps before I do that.” Simon’s integrity earned him a thank you letter from Meghan, which has been framed at his house. “She said, ‘It’s nice to know there are still good people,'” Simon said. He later confirmed it on Twitter and wrote, “This is true. And I framed the thank you letter she wrote me. She has very nice penmanship, btw.”

This is true. And I framed the thank you letter she wrote me. She has very nice penmanship btw. https://t.co/oBF1SDbhqo — Simon Rex (@SimonRex) March 18, 2022

Simon Rex had earlier talked about the offer in a 2020 episode of the podcast Hollywood Raw, saying that he and the Duchess of Sussex ‘hung out one time’. “She was someone that I met on a TV show, and we met for lunch and that was the extent of it.” Meghan Markle became famous for her role as Rachel in the legal dramedy Suits. She played the character for over six years, and later exited the show.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared a rather fractured relationship with the British press, ever since they started dating in 2016. In 2020, this contributed to their stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

Simon Rex has starred in three films in the Scary Movie franchise and in 2021, he received acclaim for his role in Sean Baker’s Red Rocket.