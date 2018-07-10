Mission Impossible actor Simon Pegg calls his struggle with alcohol ‘awful’

Mission Impossible actor Simon Pegg talks about his struggle with alcoholism. Mission Impossible actor Simon Pegg talks about his struggle with alcoholism.

Actor Simon Pegg has opened up about his struggle with depression and alcoholism, saying that he checked into a rehabilitation centre to seek recovery. The 48-year-old actor said while he was shooting Mission: Impossible III in 2006, he was “fairly lost, and unhappy, and an alcoholic”.

“It was awful, terrible,” he told The Guardian while talking about his struggle. “It owned me.”

Pegg said his depression did not allow him to enjoy the experience of working with the likes of Tom Cruise on the Mission: Impossible films and J.J. Abrams on the Star Trek reboot.

“I would feel like — I’m in a film with Tom Cruise, I’ve got the part of Scotty in Star Trek”, he told the publication. “This should be making me feel happy. But it wasn’t.”

“When I watch that film back, I can see where I was then, which was fairly lost, and unhappy, and an alcoholic,” Pegg added.

The actor said he “micro-managed” his condition for quite some time, till the ball dropped.

“One thing (addiction) does is make you clever at not giving anything away. People think junkies and alcoholics are slovenly, unmotivated people. They’re not – they are incredibly organised. They can nip out for a quick shot of whisky and you wouldn’t know they have gone. It’s as if … you are micro-managed by it,” Pegg said.

“But eventually the signs are too obvious. You have taken the dog for one too many walks,” he added.

Pegg revealed that while he was on a trip to Comic-Con to promote his 2011 movie Paul, he went missing for four days.

The actor said when he returned to the UK, his home, he went into rehab which helped him turn his life around.

“I got into it. I got into the reasons I was feeling that way. I went into AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) for a while, too. I don’t think I would be here now if I hadn’t had help,” he said.

