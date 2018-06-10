Mission Impossible Fallout star Simon Pegg to direct his first film

Simon Pegg is planning to make his feature directorial debut and he says it will “hopefully” happen by the end of the year. Simon Pegg is planning to make his feature directorial debut and he says it will “hopefully” happen by the end of the year.

Whether it is acting for Steven Spielberg in Ready Player One, or saving the world in Mission Impossible, Simon Pegg has never failed to awe his audience with his acting and perfect comic timing. This year, Simon Pegg is about to take on a whole new challenge: stepping behind the camera.

In an interview with Empire magazine, the 48-year-old actor-writer shared his plans for his maiden directing gig which he might start shooting in November.

“My directorial debut… Will hopefully be shooting by the end of this year,” Pegg said. “(Nira Park) sent me a script last year and said, ‘This might be your first film.’ I read it and said, ‘I think you might be right.’ Sure enough, that’s what we’re gearing up to do in November,” he added.

Despite the fact that Simon Pegg has never actually directed a movie before, he’s much more than just an actor. He co-wrote Star Trek Beyond, Paul and The Cornetto Trilogy with Edgar Wright. He also served as an executive producer on movies like The World’s End. He and Nick Frost recently launched their own production company which will release its first movie later this year. The project, Slaughterhouse Rulez, has already filmed and is in the post-production phase. Whatever this new directorial project is, it’s likely Pegg will produce it through his Stolen Picture production banner.

In addition to wearing the director’s hat, Pegg will be next seen in Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, and Sean Harris.

(With inputs from PTI)

