Simon Pegg and Nick Frost to produce serial killer movie Svalta

Actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have teamed with Orion Pictures to produce a serial killer movie titled Svalta.

According to Deadline, the film revolves around a family confronted to a serial killer on the loose while on vacation on a remote Swedish island.

Pegg and Frost will both act as producers and Frost is slated to write the screenplay as well.

“We are unbelievably excited to be partnering with Simon, Nick and Miles Ketley on Svalta. The story is scary, awesome and crazy, and their unique voice is perfect for this movie.

“We can’t wait to bring this to the big screen with them,” John Hegeman, the president of Orion Pictures, said in a statement.